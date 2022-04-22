2023: INEC directs parties to submit membership register before primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday directed all registered political parties in the country to submit copies of their membership register to the commission at least 30 days before their primaries.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the directive at the second regular quarterly meeting of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

He said the new Electoral Act made it mandatory for political parties to submit their registered members to the commission 30 days before their primaries.

Yakubu said: “Let me also seize this opportunity to remind political parties that by the provision of Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022; each party is required to maintain a membership register in hard and soft copy and to make such register available to the Commission not later than 30 days before the date fixed for primaries, congresses and conventions.

“So far, only one political party has complied. It is a mandatory requirement of the law and all parties are required to comply.

“Doing otherwise is like going into an election without the register of voters. There can be no credible primary or general election without a credible register of voters.”

The INEC chairman also advised the RECs to thoroughly study the new Electoral Act, saying a credible election was anchored on the law.

He added: “As you are aware, the Electoral Act, together with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and our Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, constitute the electoral legal framework for elections.

“As election managers, it is incumbent upon us to familiarise ourselves with the legal framework.”

