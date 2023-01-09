Politics
2023: INEC disowns final list of candidates in circulation
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday distanced itself from a “final list” of candidates vying for elective positions in next month’s election trending on social media.
In a statement issued titled: “No Final List Of Candidates For The 2023 General Elections Was Released By The Commission On Sunday, 8th January 2023,” issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission described the list as fallacious.
The statement read: “There cannot be a final list of candidates with just 46 days to the General Elections except for names published as substitutions for candidates nominated earlier in compliance with Court Order.”
INEC urged the electorates to disregard the fallacious publication, saying the final list of candidates for the elections was published in September and October last year.
Read also:51.3% of eligible voters for 2023 elections are youths – INEC
“The final list of candidates for the 2023 General Elections was published at least 150 days before the day of the election in compliance with the provision of Sec. 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.
“Accordingly, the final list for Presidential and National Assembly elections was published on 20th September 2022 while that of Governorship and State Assembly elections was published two weeks later on 4th October 2022.
“These are clearly indicated as item 8 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on 26th February 2022.
“Moreover, some of the candidates that allegedly made the new ‘final’ list are still in Court and the matter is therefore subjudice.
“Political parties, litigants and the public should be guided accordingly,” it added.
