2023: INEC harps on peaceful campaigns, political participation

Ahead of 2023 general elections which come up in 100 days’ time, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tasked political parties on issue-based and peaceful campaigns.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday, the Commission reassured Nigerians on free, fair and credible elections next year.

Yakubu urged Nigerians to massively participate in the electoral process especially on examination of released voter’s register and collection of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs).

He harped on the need for all the stakeholders in the country to play their part in the interest of a transparent electoral process.

The statement read in part: “Once again another election is upon us, the 7th since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. Over the last 23 years, we have made a steady progress in the twin areas of electoral reforms and election administration. Although a lot of work still lies ahead, it’s generally acknowledged that our elections are getting better and citizens’ confidence in the process is increasing.

“I seize this opportunity to call on all citizens to participate fully in the electoral activities, particularly the ongoing display of Register of Voters for claims and objections, as well as collection of PVCs. I also called on political parties to conduct their campaigns peacefully eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence.

“As Nigerians are, election is a multi-stakeholder activity. We’ll continue to play our part diligently and conscientiously. We appeal to all stakeholders, and above all, citizens to play their own part so that working together, we can have the elections that Nigerians yearn for, and which the world expects from us.”

