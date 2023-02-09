2023: INEC joined as respondent in 1,241 pre-election cases – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday the commission has been joined as a respondent in 1,241 post-election cases ahead of this month’s exercise.

Yakubu stated this when the delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, visited him at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “Some of the cases have gone to the Federal High Court, some are before the Court of Appeal, and others are before the Supreme Court. On per-election litigation alone as of Monday this week, February 6, INEC has been joined in 1,241 cases making us one of the most litigated against agencies in the country.

“These cases have nothing to do with elections conducted by INEC. They are primary elections conducted by political parties but each time they go to court, they join the commission and we have to engage either our own in-house lawyers or transfer the cases out to external legal firms to represent the commission.

“Out of these 1241 cases, over 300 are right now before the Court of Appeal and 155 before the Supreme Court as of Monday this week.”

He, therefore, requested the support of the NBA in handling the cases.

The INEC chief added: “So we will appreciate the support of the Bar Association in handling some of these cases. I know that you have the capacity to do some of these cases, particularly pro bono service to the nation.”

Yakubu also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to free and fair elections in the country.

“Our hope is that citizens will even know the outcome of elections before we make a formal declaration of results and this is what has been encouraging us to strengthen and deepen the use of technology in elections.

“As you said, the allegiance of the commission is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our loyalty is only to the people of Nigeria, the voters, and will remain unshaken in ensuring that we deliver an election that truly reflects the wishes of Nigerians,” he concluded.

