2023: INEC orders parties to conclude primaries June 3

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday directed the 18 political parties in the country to conclude their primaries for all elective positions by June 3.

The commission gave the directive in a statement titled: “ADHERENCE TO TIMELINES FOR THE CONDUCT OF PRIMARIES BY POLITICAL PARTIES,” and signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja.

INEC reminded political parties that the timetable for the 2023 general election had not changed, and charged them to conclude their primaries within one month.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had fixed its presidential primary for May 30 while the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its convention a day earlier.

The two parties had also announced dates for the governorship, state House of Assembly, and National Assembly primaries.

The statement read: “It will be recalled that on February 26, 2022, the commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election. It provides for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3, 2022.

“In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 general election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries. The deadline remains Friday June 3, 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.

“Nominations for presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from June 10 to 17, 2022 while governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the Commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.”

