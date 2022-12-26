News
2023: INEC proposes 12-month jail term for vote-buying
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed one year jail term for vote-buying during the 2023 general elections.
Vote-buying is one of the major problems in Nigeria’s electoral process.
The commission also proposed a N500,000 fine as an alternative to a prison sentence for the act.
READ ALSO: Attack on INEC facilities a major threat to 2023 elections – Falana
The INEC Commissioner in Jigawa State, Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashar, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said the commission would deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine during the elections to improve the process.
He said: “The machine will identify voters going to vote and those who have registered more than once will not be able to vote.”
The INEC official revealed that the commission had made provisions for people with special needs, including the elderly and pregnant women to vote in the elections.
