Politics
2023: INEC reassures Nigerians on conduct of elections amid fuel, cash scarcity
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, reassured Nigerians on the conduct of this month’s elections despite the current fuel and naira scarcity in the country.
Yakubu, who addressed journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the commission was determined to conduct hitch-free elections this month and March.
He also briefed the council on the measures put in place by INEC for the elections and how the challenges of naira and petrol scarcity were being addressed.
He added the commission would also brief the Council of State on its preparedness for the polls.
Yakubu said: “We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and they raised that as an issue of concern.
READ ALSO: INEC chairman meets Emefiele over naira scarcity
“Immediately after that meeting, we interfaced with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and right now there’s a technical community working.
“The idea is for them to avail use the use of their over 900 land mega stations as well as floating mega stations nationwide for the purpose of stocking products to ensure that the commission doesn’t suffer any encumbrances in the movement of personnel and materials for the elections.
“The second one is the currency issue. Again, we had an engagement yesterday (Tuesday) with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. And he assured us that the commission will not suffer any encumbrances on that score. Fortunately for us, all our accounts, national and state are with the apex bank.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...