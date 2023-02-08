2023: INEC reassures Nigerians on conduct of elections amid fuel, cash scarcity

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, reassured Nigerians on the conduct of this month’s elections despite the current fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

Yakubu, who addressed journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the commission was determined to conduct hitch-free elections this month and March.

He also briefed the council on the measures put in place by INEC for the elections and how the challenges of naira and petrol scarcity were being addressed.

He added the commission would also brief the Council of State on its preparedness for the polls.

Yakubu said: “We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and they raised that as an issue of concern.

READ ALSO: INEC chairman meets Emefiele over naira scarcity

“Immediately after that meeting, we interfaced with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and right now there’s a technical community working.

“The idea is for them to avail use the use of their over 900 land mega stations as well as floating mega stations nationwide for the purpose of stocking products to ensure that the commission doesn’t suffer any encumbrances in the movement of personnel and materials for the elections.

“The second one is the currency issue. Again, we had an engagement yesterday (Tuesday) with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. And he assured us that the commission will not suffer any encumbrances on that score. Fortunately for us, all our accounts, national and state are with the apex bank.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now