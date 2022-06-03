2023: INEC releases Guidelines for conduct of elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, released the guidelines during a special meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja.

The meeting was convened to review security arrangements for the Ekiti State governorship election.

The new guidelines cover elections and arrangements for their conduct, accreditation and voting procedure.

Yakubu said with the coming into force of the Electoral Act, it had become necessary to review the commission’s regulations and guidelines on the conduct of elections.

He said the 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act and the Regulations and Guidelines constituted the electoral legal framework.

The INEC chief said: “On several occasions, the commission has assured Nigerians that we are finalising the Regulations and Guidelines for the elections.

“I am glad to announce that the document is ready and will be presented to Nigerians shortly.

“The soft copy will be uploaded to our website with the link shared on our social media platforms.

“With the release of the Regulations and Guidelines today, and the publication of the Strategic Plan (SP) 2022-2026 and Election Project Plan 2023 earlier, the Commission has virtually concluded the planning processes for the 2023 General Elections nine months ahead of the election.

“In the next couple of weeks, the training manual will also be presented to Nigerians. Going forward, the Commission will focus on election administration.”

