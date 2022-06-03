Politics
2023: INEC releases Guidelines for conduct of elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, released the guidelines during a special meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja.
The meeting was convened to review security arrangements for the Ekiti State governorship election.
The new guidelines cover elections and arrangements for their conduct, accreditation and voting procedure.
Yakubu said with the coming into force of the Electoral Act, it had become necessary to review the commission’s regulations and guidelines on the conduct of elections.
He said the 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act and the Regulations and Guidelines constituted the electoral legal framework.
READ ALSO: INEC extends 2023 elections schedule
The INEC chief said: “On several occasions, the commission has assured Nigerians that we are finalising the Regulations and Guidelines for the elections.
“I am glad to announce that the document is ready and will be presented to Nigerians shortly.
“The soft copy will be uploaded to our website with the link shared on our social media platforms.
“With the release of the Regulations and Guidelines today, and the publication of the Strategic Plan (SP) 2022-2026 and Election Project Plan 2023 earlier, the Commission has virtually concluded the planning processes for the 2023 General Elections nine months ahead of the election.
“In the next couple of weeks, the training manual will also be presented to Nigerians. Going forward, the Commission will focus on election administration.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...