Politics
2023: INEC reveals dates for collection of PVCs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Saturday the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for persons captured in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in the country would be ready between October and November.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this while monitoring the concluding segment of the ongoing CVR in Awka, Anambra.
He reaffirmed that the exercise would end on Sunday.
He said: “INEC has to bring the exercise to a close, to enable the commission to cross check data collated.
“This will enable our system operators to eliminate double and multiple registrations before we produce the PVCs for distribution.
READ ALSO: New PVC registrations hit 10.4m —INEC
“The law equally requires that we should display the register in the 774 Local Government Areas and 8, 809 registration areas for claims and objections.
“And we have to print the PVCs, truck them to all the local government areas across the country for collection.”
He said the PVCs for eligible voters who registered between January and June would be ready in October, while those who registered from July 1 to July 31 would collect theirs in November.
“At least 276, 767 persons had completed their registration as of July 25.
“The commission deployed a total of 110 INEC Voters Enrollment Devices (IVED) in the state out of which 10 malfunctioned,” the national commissioner added.
