2023: INEC sets date to release final lists of presidential, governorship aspirants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced the date for the release of the final lists of presidential and governorship candidates

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure at a meeting organized by the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja.

Mahmood noted that while the final list of the presidential candidates will be out on September 20, that of governorship candidates will be released on October 4.

The commission tasked candidates on issue-based campaigns in the interest of the much-needed development in the country.

The commission added that it was cognizant of the current security challenges in the country, adding that it would collaborate with security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

