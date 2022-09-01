Politics
2023: INEC sets date to release final lists of presidential, governorship aspirants
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced the date for the release of the final lists of presidential and governorship candidates
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure at a meeting organized by the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja.
Read also:No going back on electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria – INEC
Mahmood noted that while the final list of the presidential candidates will be out on September 20, that of governorship candidates will be released on October 4.
The commission tasked candidates on issue-based campaigns in the interest of the much-needed development in the country.
The commission added that it was cognizant of the current security challenges in the country, adding that it would collaborate with security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...