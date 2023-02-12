2023: INEC to decongest overcrowded polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to decongest overcrowded polling units in this year’s elections.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, the commission said voters would be moved from packed voting stations to smaller ones nearby on election day.

INEC also advised eligible voters to validate their locations ahead of the election.

The statement read: “The Independent National Electoral Commission in the exercise of its powers under Section 40(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 has allotted voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a more pleasant and stress-free voting experience on Election Day.

“Please visit the INEC’s Voter Verification System on: www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org to check your name on the register of voters and confirm the location of your polling unit where you will vote on Election Day.

“Furthermore, the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide will be on display at each polling unit prior to Election Day.

“Eligible voters are encouraged to visit their polling units to check for their name on the register and confirm the location of their polling unit where they will vote on Election Day.”

