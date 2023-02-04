2023: INEC to transmit accreditation figures, election results simultaneously

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday the commission would transmit the same day, the accreditation figures and results of this month’s general elections.

Yakubu, who spoke to journalists after monitoring the INEC mock accreditations in some polling units in Abuja, said the commission had created a new uniform resource locator (URL) on its portal where both the accreditation figures and results could be viewed by Nigerians.

He also revealed that INEC had learnt some lessons from the January 27 ruling by the tribunal on the Osun State governorship election.

The INEC chief said: “We are going to transmit both the accreditation figures and the results on election day.

“We are giving assurance to Nigerians that on election day, both the accredited data and the actual votes cast will be transmitted simultaneously and accurately.

“We have also made contingency arrangements like we will do on election day, that there is a spare machine in the case, and in the unlikely event of a malfunction, we will be able to respond and fix the machines.

“On the Osun election, the commission learns, and carries the experience from what has happened to improve the processes for the next election.

“We have learnt some lessons from what happened and one of the lessons is to be able to transmit the accreditation data.”

