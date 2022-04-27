2023: IPOB counts Wike’s sins against Igbo, warns him to stay away from S’East

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday, sent a stern warning to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to stay away from states in the South-East in his consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

Giving reasons for the warning, the Biafran agitators said Wike had, on many occasions in the past, denied having any links with the region, wondering why he would now want to come there to campaign and to canvas for votes.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the proscribed group condemned Wike’s recent visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, and warned him that the visit to the Onitsha monarch should be the last of such visitations.

The group also cautioned Igbo leaders that they would be dealt with if they host the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the future.

Part of the message made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the recent visit by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, in Anambra State. The visit is part of the reasons the youths are not happy with Igbo leaders.

“IPOB will not take it lightly on any person who intends to host Nyesom Wike in the hinterland after the genocide he committed in #Obigbo, and he declared that he is not an Igboman.

Read also: IPOB blames Simon Ekpa’s breakaway group for continued sit-at-home in S-East

“Wike is a genocidist and should not be forgiven. His father took over Igbo property in the name of abandoned property and he trained Wike with the money he accumulated from abandoned property he collected from Igbo people in Igweocha after the war of genocide against the Igbo people in 1970, which moved Wike to hate anything associated with Igbo but he should not come for Igbo vote. We are warning him.

“Gov. Nyesom Wike committed genocide against the people in his state claiming he is not Igbo man and today he became an Igbo man because of political interest and votes he needs from Igbo land.

“Wike refused to understand that a time like this will come in his life. Wike should be ashamed of himself because he could openly beg Igbo people for one vote in the election.”

The separatist group emphasized that Wike’s visit to the South-East was highly provocative and must be resisted vehemently to forestall a repeat.

“Is Wike coming to urinate on the graves of the Igbo youths he slaughtered in Obigbo during the #EndSARS protests? His visits to any Igbo state is highly provocative because some of the Igbo youths taken into several security cells in the Northern states are yet to return.

“Wike and his advisers should stop daring IPOB and Igbo youths. Wike’s family, friends and associates should advise him to stay off any state in Igbo land because it may consume him, anybody who knows him should let him know that.

“We are equally warning any traditional ruler, PG, Chief, elder, Governor or anybody who will invite Wike in any part of Igbo land to tread with caution because that amounts to challenging Igbo youths and IPOB members.

“Wike said he was not Igbo and we have taken him by his words that he is not Igbo and can never become Igbo man because he hates Igbo with passion.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now