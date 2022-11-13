2023: Jega, Baba-Ahmed, endorse Kola Abiola’s presidential candidacy

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, and spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, have endorsed the presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, going into the 2023 presidential election.

The duo’s support came following the unveiling of the party’s ‘Manifesto Debate and Mobilisation Drive’ programme held in Abuja on Saturday.

Jega who is a member of the PRP, while commenting on the manifesto, said as a proud member of the party, the PRP was more than capable to produce the next set of leaders that can resuscitate the country.

“We believe in our party, the PRP, whose ideology is clear. It is a people-oriented party with committed, selfless, and capable candidates who can go into elective positions. That is what Nigeria needs at this moment to bring substantive changes,” he said while addressing newsmen after the manifesto unveiling.

Baba-Ahmed who also drummed support for the son of the late MKO Abiola, said he had the capacity and experience to lead the PRP into the Presidential Villa in 2023.

The NEF spokesman urged party members and candidates to work hard and ensure that they win every available seat in public office in next year’s poll.

“We are in the PRP because we know it can win the presidential election and form the next government. We have the people and ideas and we know that the opposition is not better than us.

“In fact, we have the best team for the presidential candidate, his running mate, and the governorship flag bearers.

“And we are begging them to please carry our flag and take us to the Villa. If we don’t win this election, it is not because the opposition is better than us or that Nigerians prefer money politics to ours.

“It is because we did not work hard for it. Tell your members that we are in this to win. We are serious about forming the government in 2023,” Baba-Ahmed said.

