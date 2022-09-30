2023: Jonathan charges politicians on Nigeria’s unity

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday urged politicians to prioritise the unity and peace of the country during campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in a message to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Jonathan also urged Nigerians to consider the country’s unity in the choice of candidates they would vote into office next year.

The ex-president said: “Today, we mark another anniversary of our independence from the grip of colonialism. We reflect on the promises of freedom, hope, peace, and unity that come with independence.

“62 years into this journey, we have every cause to reflect on the experience of our nationhood, the prospect of our greatness and how to surmount the challenges that limit our progress as a nation.

READ ALSO: Jonathan warns Nigerians against voting for ‘killers’ in 2023

“As a country, we have made significant impacts on the global stage in sports, arts, music, and academia. Our citizens have asserted themselves as people with strength, courage, and honour in different spheres.

“We have remained steadfast in patriotism in challenging times of our nationhood, demonstrated faith in moments of doubt, displayed resilience in times of adversity and pursued peace when our unity was threatened.

“Fellow Nigerians, our anniversary this year comes at a time our nation is preparing for general elections. It is a critical moment for us all. The elections provide another opportunity for our citizens to demonstrate our faith in the greatness of our nation. Let us be patriotic in the choices we make.

“Let us prioritise the unity and peace of our country in our campaigns, and through the choices, we make at the polls next year.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now