2023: Jonathan disowns northern group that bought APC presidential form

3 hours ago

Ugandan University appoints ex-president, Jonathan, as chancellor
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has distanced himself from the Northern Coalition that bought the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for him.
Reports had gone viral on Monday that the coalition had bought Jonathan the forms in Abuja.
However, in a statement issued, on Monday night by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, he stated categorically that he did not request for the form.
The statement noted that if the former President had wanted to contest for the Presidency, he will make his intentions known to the public and not come through the backdoor.
The statement read: “It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it.
“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.
“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 presidential election, we wish to state that he has not, in anyway, committed himself to this request.
“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name of Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.”

