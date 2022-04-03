2023: Kalu urges APC to reveal zoning formula, insists on South-East presidency

The former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reveal its zoning formula ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kalu, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, said he would only vie for the presidency if the party zoned the ticket to the South-East.

He stressed that it was important for the party to reveal its zoning formula so as to guide the aspirants on the right path.

The ex-governor said: “As the presidential primary election approaches, the issue of zoning is once again central and as usual, contentious.

“The party is gearing towards making forms available for different elective positions and it is important that the party, as a matter of urgency, reveals her zoning plans for intending aspirants.

“The zoning of offices is very important as it will not only throw light on the path of contenders, but also save the party from unnecessary disagreements and litigations after primaries.

“My earlier calls and that of other political leaders, stakeholders, opinion moulders, amongst others for the need of sensitivity to the South-East region that have been excluded from the presidency should be a concern to all well- meaning Nigerians with conscience.

“The year 2023 is really a good time to tweak our democratic experiment and create everlasting history in such a way that shows sensitivity to the country’s cultural uniqueness and make all regions feel a sense of belonging.

“It is time to strengthen the unity of the country by making a South Easterner the President of Nigeria.

“There is absolutely no better time for it than now.

“In our country today, having built a formidable spread across regions, I consider myself the most detribalised Nigerian with rich experience in economy, business, politics, security and sports to lead the people and manage the economy.

“I shall be running for the Office of the President if the party zones it to the South-East.”

