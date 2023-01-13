2023: Kanu’s self-confessed disciple, Ekpa slams Britain for threatening Nigerian politicians with visa ban

Simon Ekpa, the self-styled disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday slammed the British government for threatening politicians involved in violence or other unacceptable conduct in next month’s general elections with a visa ban.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, had on Thursday warned politicians against undermining the elections.

Liang, who responded to complaints by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, over the killing of his party’s candidates and officials in various parts of the country, vowed to impose a visa ban on any politicians caught in electoral malpractice and violence.

Ekpa, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, accused the British government of selfishness.

The Finland-based Nigerian also berated the British government for refusing to protest Kanu’s illegal arrest and extradition from Kenya.

READ ALSO: Kanu finally disowns Simon Ekpa, calls him impostor

He wrote: “General elections: British Government Vows To Impose Visa Ban On Nigerian Politicians Caught In Violence, Rigging. This is old story, the statement they’ve used to deceive Africans for decades. Give us one example of your Visa Ban impact since 1960.

“If you really meant well for victims of your evil entity, you would’ve imposed Visa Ban on all officials of Nigeria State for kidnapping & renditioning your citizen from Kenya to Nigeria. Or is it because it wasn’t a natural resource that was ‘kidnapped’?

“All you evil Britain care is your interests. We the Biafra people will certainly deny you that interest this time. The genocide you are committing in Biafra by proxy will come to an end this year.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now