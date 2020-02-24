2023: Keep your Presidency, we need restructuring or outright independence, Fani-Kayode tells north

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the Southern people of Nigeria were more interested in the restructuring of the country, or outright independence than producing the president in 2023.

The former minister was responding to comments by some northern leaders that the region may likely allow the South produce the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Fani-Kayode, who apparently is not comfortable with such comments, wrote on his verified Twitter account- @realFFK:

‘To those that seek to appease us by saying that they may concede the Presidency to the south in 2023, I say this. The south is more interested in restructuring or outright independence than the Presidency. Give us our freedom and keep your accursed Presidency.’

Some northern leaders, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) national president, Yerima Shettima, recently stated that the North was not ready to allow the Presidency to return to the South in 2023.

