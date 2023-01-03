Politics
2023: Keyamo dismisses Clark’s endorsement of Peter Obi as irrelevant
The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has dismissed the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by a Niger Delta leader, Edwin Clark.
Clark, the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), had earlier on Tuesday confirmed his endorsement of the former Anambra State governor’s presidential aspiration.
He listed Obi’s honesty, trust and transparency as the reasons for his decision.
The former federal commissioner for information also urged the LP candidate to tackle the injustice and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as the country’s president next month.
READ ALSO: PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Like Obasanjo, Niger Delta leader, Clark, endorses Obi
Clark’s endorsement of Obi came a few days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared his support for the ex-governor.
Keyamo, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said Clark did not support the APC in 2015 and 2019 yet the party won.
He wrote: “Same thing I said for OBJ that applies to my respected father, Edwin Clark. These are elders who endorsed Atiku Abubakar in 2019. The votes they gave Atiku in 2019, they have carried those votes to Obi. My father, Edwin Clark, HAS NEVER SUPPORTED APC for the Presidency since 2015.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...