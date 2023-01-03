2023: Keyamo dismisses Clark’s endorsement of Peter Obi as irrelevant

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has dismissed the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by a Niger Delta leader, Edwin Clark.

Clark, the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), had earlier on Tuesday confirmed his endorsement of the former Anambra State governor’s presidential aspiration.

He listed Obi’s honesty, trust and transparency as the reasons for his decision.

The former federal commissioner for information also urged the LP candidate to tackle the injustice and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as the country’s president next month.

Clark’s endorsement of Obi came a few days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared his support for the ex-governor.

Keyamo, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said Clark did not support the APC in 2015 and 2019 yet the party won.

He wrote: “Same thing I said for OBJ that applies to my respected father, Edwin Clark. These are elders who endorsed Atiku Abubakar in 2019. The votes they gave Atiku in 2019, they have carried those votes to Obi. My father, Edwin Clark, HAS NEVER SUPPORTED APC for the Presidency since 2015.”

