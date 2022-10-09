2023: Keyamo dismisses LP, PDP, tags Obi’s supporters ‘social media catfishes’

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday dismissed the chances of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

In a series tweets on his Twitter handle, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council described the LP as a party without structure.

He also tagged Obi’s supporters as inconsequential social media catfishes.

Keyamo added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was parading fractured structures with some social media visibility and strength.

He insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the 2023 election with its solid structures across 22 states in the country.

The minister wrote: “APC = 22 STATES + Nationwide Solid Structures + Social Media

“PDP = 13 STATES + Nationwide Fractured Structures+Social Media

“APGA = 1 STATE – One State Structure + Social Media?

“Labour Party = Social Media (Consisting mostly of catfishes.”

