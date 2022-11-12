2023: Kola Abiola unveils manifesto, rules out PRP’s alliance with APC, others

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, said on Saturday the party has no immediate plans to form an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He stated this at the launch of the party’s manifesto in Abuja.

Abiola expressed optimism that the PRP would win the presidential election with a landslide victory.

He said: “I can’t see any right away. You have to run the race before you start thinking of an alliance.

“We have a very strong grassroots network. We have been campaigning at the grassroots. We will soon begin our national campaign.

“We have a wide reach. We are in all the local government areas of the country and we have 711 candidates nationwide. That is what we require to run a successful campaign.

“We are a national party that will make a big difference in the election.”

The PRP candidate dismissed insinuations that he was riding on his late father’s legacy.

“It is very unfortunate and ignorant of people to say that. I’m a man of my own right,” he added.

The PRP National Chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello, described Abiola as an intellectually capable candidate.

Bello faulted allegations that the candidates paid for tickets in the party.

He said: “Our presidential candidate is physically fit and capable to contest alongside other candidates.

“We in PRP, whoever had the mandate to contest whether presidential or gubernatorial, did not spend a kobo that he gave to the party to be nominated for any position.

“In terms of principle, there is no party better than PRP. We have been tested and we had formed government in Kaduna and Kano States.”

