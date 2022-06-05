2023: Kola Abiola wins PRP presidential ticket

Kola Abiola, son of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, MKO Abiola, on Sunday won the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He defeated the trio of an Islamic cleric, Usman Bugaje, Patience Key, and Col. Gboluga Mosugu (retd) to pick the PRP ticket.

Abiola polled 2,097 votes to edge out Bugaje who scored 813 votes.

Key and Mosugu got 329 and 263 votes respectively.

A total of 3,625 delegates were accredited for the exercise with 3,519 valid votes and 141 declared invalid.

The collation was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PRP National Chairman, Mr. Falalu Bello, who addressed journalists before the collation of the results, said the delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory voted for the aspirants from their respective states.

He said: “We want to make the whole process nearer to the delegates. The delegates are in the states. So that is why we decided that the primary election will take place in the 36 states and the FCT.

“Definitely, having it in the states, rather than bringing them here, is more convenient for them.

“We set up 37 committees headed by the nominees from the national executive committee in the states along with the state organising secretaries to conduct this exercise in the states.”

