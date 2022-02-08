2023: Kwankwanso, Utomi, Moghalu others set to launch third force mega party

Moves to launch a third force mega party to wrestle power from the leading All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, are underway.

The third force agenda is being pushed by two groups identified as the National Consultative Front (NCF) and the Leaders of Conscience, with key political players including former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwanso; Presidential hopeful, Kingsley Moghalu; and economic expert, Prof Pat Utomi among others.

A communique issued by Ms Bilikis Bello for the National Secretariat of the NCF, said the groups met on Tuesday in Lagos to harmonize all the stakeholders and interest groups into a political front ahead of the general election.

The parties that have consented to the plan resolved that the mega party would be launched, “at least within the next three weeks”, after the council must have secured the consent and collaboration of other stakeholders it was eyeing.

It was stated that “the various consultations and negotiations among parties and stakeholders (is) aimed at forming a formidable alternative democratic Mega Party to drive the political rescue and salvation of Nigeria through the ballot in 2023.

READ ALSO: Bigger challenges await Nigeria in 2023 —Sanusi

Members of the harmonization council include Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Usman Bugaje, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Engr Buba Galadima, Senator Saidu Dansadau, Chief Raph Okey Nwosu, Barr Dan Nwayanwu, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Prof Mrs Remi Sonaiya, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; and former Economic Adviser to the President of Nigeria, Prof Osita Ogbu.

Others are Hon Mrs Janet Adeyemi, Dr Chris Ekiyor, Dr Sadiq Gombe, Comrade Promise Adewusi, Dr Tanko Yunusa, Barr Monday Ubani, Esq, Chief Akin Braithwaite, Arc Ezekiel Nya Etok, Lady Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi, Hon Dr Olubunmi Usim Wilson, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, Mr Segun Oshinowo, Comrade Tony Akeni, and Sir Olawale Okunniyi.

The groups have also reportedly received solidarity from political groups and civil society organisations, including; Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP, Nigeria Intervention Movement, ÑIM, Strategic Elements of the Civil Society Movement and Youths’ EndSars Movement, National Rescue Movement, NRM and African Democratic Congress, ADC

It was stated the national chairmen of the allied political parties had been invited on their respective “readiness to accommodate all partners and stakeholders in a fusion arrangement.”

“It was however observed that the presentation of one of the key allied Parties in the adoption and fusion process, the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, which has been in consultations with the NCFront and invited to the Retreat, could not be received as the Leadership of the Party was yet to give full clearance and approval to the terms, conditions and modalities contained in the MOU guiding the Fusion. The meeting to that extent, mandated the Transition/Fusion Council to receive their presentation, if the Party is ready to interface with the process within the time frame given to the council to conclude its tasks.

“Consequent upon the two presentations and the separate pledges of the two political parties to fully honour the terms, conditions and modalities contained in the Memorandum Of Understanding, MOU drafted to guide the adoption of the Coalition Party to serve as the vehicle and platform upon which the fusion shall be consummated, the meeting set up an all inclusive Transition/Harmonisation Council to practically consummate the political fusion of all stakeholders on the platform of one of the registered allied political parties,” the communique reads partly

Other popular political figures being wooed to join the proposed mega party are Prof Attahiru Jega, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Mallam Falalu Bello, Barr Femi Falana SAN, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Barr Dan Nwayanwu, Prince Adewole Adebayo Esq, and Dr Aisha Salihu Lemu.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now