2023: Kwankwaso campaign council dismisses poll predicting Obi’s victory as misleading

The Campaign Council of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Thursday the ANAP Foundation presidential poll which tipped the Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, as the likely winner of the 2023 election was misleading.

In a poll published by ANAP Foundation on Thursday, the group said the former Anambra State governor would emerge the country’s president if the election takes place today.

In the poll, Obi garnered 21 percent to lead the exercise while the duo of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, finished joint second with 13 percent.

Kwankwaso, who scored 3 percent in the poll, was described by the organisers as a dark horse in the 2023 presidential race.

The spokesman of the Kwankwaso/NNPP campaign council, Ladipo Johnson, who reacted to the development in a statement in Abuja, said the poll was inaccurate, self-seeking, and laced with partisanship.”

Johnson said that he watched in disbelief how the ANAP Foundation Chairman, Atedo Peterside, could not adequately respond to or substantiate the sampling method used in arriving at the outcome when he appeared on Arise TV on Thursday morning.

He said: “His defence was rather unclear and begging the question whether the poll was authentic by telling Nigerians or whoever is not comfortable with the outcome to go do their own poll!

“I would take it with a pinch of salt. This is a known template. In this season we should expect many more dubious sounding opinions, polls etc.

“Unfortunately there are many who for parochial reasons are drawing back the development of our democracy, due to various propaganda tricks.

“The poll is to say the least bogus and an attempt to create the impression that the LP candidate has the potential to succeed when in actual fact, the reality on ground is totally different.

“This is similar to a misleading poll they conducted before the Ekiti election.

“On our part, we are building momentum at the grassroots level round the country and look forward to September 28 when we will openly bring our positive message for a new and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen will have the opportunity for a better life, to the people of the country.

“The NNPP insists that the complete process of the poll should be published; if not, the poll cannot be taken seriously.”

