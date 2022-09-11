2023: Kwankwaso denies reports of withdrawal from presidential race

The presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday, refuted rumours that he might abandon the race to support a rival before the 2023 polls.

There have been rumours that the former governor of Kano State might resign in favour of Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, respectively.

The NNPP candidate, in a statement released in Lagos through his campaign spokesperson, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, asserted that he was running to win.

Johnson said: “Kwankwaso is in the race to win.

“I do not know how and why people come up with these assertions and speculations. Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for anyone.”

Johnson also declared that Kwankwaso would run for president in 2023 and fight to the end because he was convinced he could bring about the needed change in Nigeria.

“Kwankwaso is not in the race to negotiate. He has the capacity, track record for competence and the political will to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

“Our candidate has no reason to step down. His path to victory and chances are very high. Competitive yes but his chances are very high considering his acceptance nationwide as a man of integrity.”

He declared that the NNPP was prepared for the campaigns and would travel throughout the entire nation to persuade Nigerians and give them reasons to support it.

As campaign time approaches, Johnson warned Nigerians to be sceptical of what they read on social media since much misinformation will be spread to mislead the population.

“I advise we check all information and be sure it is true before believing them.

“There will be a lot of campaign of calumny against politicians that are more acceptable to the people but we are ready to put such campaigners to shame.”

Two weeks ago, Johnson had denied the emergence of such an alliance with the All Progressives Congress.

Johnson spoke when he was featured as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

When asked to respond to reports that Kwankwaso was working for Tinubu, Johnson said, “He is not working for Tinubu. Senator Kwankwaso is much more qualified for the post; he is not working for Tinubu.”

