2023: Kwankwaso rejects suggestion of withdrawal from presidential race for Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has rejected notions that he might consider withdrawing from the presidential race, in favour of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Kwankwaso made this clarification, on Wednesday, during a media briefing, at the Chatham House, in London.

In response to a question by a member of the audience who drew similarities to NNPP and LP’s campaign manifestos, the former Kano State Governor revealed that his antecedents were superior compared to his LP counterpart.

Kwankwaso further noted that the NNPP had widespread support amongst the grassroots and will succeed in garnering votes, especially from the Northern part of the country while making gradual inroads into the South.

He said, “We want a united country as my legacy; a country whereby everyone is given an opportunity based on the content of his character instead of religion or ethnicity.

“Our party, NNPP, is the only party that is getting support from the grassroots level, succeeding in locking down Northern Nigeria in terms of votes.

“Kwankwaso can never withdraw for Labour Party; I am a PhD holder and check the Labour Party candidate, what are his credentials? My antecedents are there for everyone.

“The upcoming elections will be different in the sense that every Nigerian understands poverty due to the antics of the established elite. Our fear is whether INEC will be able to conduct credible polls and as long as the Federal Government doesn’t interfere, we will have fair elections and I believe President Muhammadu Buhari will allow that. This is because he was the biggest beneficiary of a fair process as an opposition leader in the past.”

