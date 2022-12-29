2023: Labour party campaign council begs G5 governors to adopt Obi

The Labour Party presidential campaign council on Thursday urged the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.

The five governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had boycotted the PDP preparations for the election since September to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The men, who are currently in the United Kingdom, promised to make public their adopted presidential candidate in January.

The council’s spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Soon as Ayu leaves, PDP will win the 2023 elections, G5 governors insist

He said Nigerian youths were determined to work with Obi in a bid to rescue the country.

The statement read: “Nigerian youths are determined to rescue the country in 2023 and they are ready to work with Peter Obi in order to make that mission a reality.

“They believe in him because of his antecedents and his agenda for the country resonates well with them. They have assessed all the presidential candidates and discovered that Obi is the best among them.

“We appeal to the G-5 governors and other well-meaning groups in the country to adopt our candidate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now