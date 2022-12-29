News
2023: Labour party campaign council begs G5 governors to adopt Obi
The Labour Party presidential campaign council on Thursday urged the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.
The five governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had boycotted the PDP preparations for the election since September to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
The men, who are currently in the United Kingdom, promised to make public their adopted presidential candidate in January.
The council’s spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said Nigerian youths were determined to work with Obi in a bid to rescue the country.
The statement read: “Nigerian youths are determined to rescue the country in 2023 and they are ready to work with Peter Obi in order to make that mission a reality.
“They believe in him because of his antecedents and his agenda for the country resonates well with them. They have assessed all the presidential candidates and discovered that Obi is the best among them.
“We appeal to the G-5 governors and other well-meaning groups in the country to adopt our candidate.”
