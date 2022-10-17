2023: Lagos agency assures political parties of equal treatment, amid accusations of high handedness

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has assured politicians and political parties of a level playing field in the build up to 2023 elections.

The assurances followed allegations that the state government controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) threatened advert agencies to distance opposition parties in the state.

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, had in a recent interview on Arise TV accused the APC-led government of defacing opposition’s campaign posters.

He also alleged that the state government threatened to revoke the licenses of the advertising agencies responsible for displaying PDP’s campaign posters, citing Afromedia as one of the affected companies.

However, in a statement issued by LASAA managing director, Adedamola Docemo, on Monday, the agency assured all political parties of its readiness to work with them in the state.

He cautioned candidates and their political parties to disengage themselves from indiscriminate use of campaign posters and deploy other creative platforms during their campaign activities.

He also charged them to adhere strictly to all the guidelines issued by the agency for sanity in the state.

The statement read: “It is our intention to ensure fairness and equality amongst all concerned stakeholders, while judiciously performing our duties and applying the rules without sentiment or bias.

“We have also identified several public safety infractions on some of the already deployed campaign materials during our recent monitoring and compliance exercise. These materials fall short of our safety standards within the Agency.

“Our assessment also showed many of these materials deployed are light weight and are easily blown away due to heavy wind on our major highways especially the 3rd mainland and Eko bridge axis. We will be conducting necessary enforcement exercise to remove them in the interest of public safety”.

