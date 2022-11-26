2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, flays APC for closing markets for Tinubu’s rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has denounced the ruling APC’s decision to close all major markets in the state in an effort to coerce the traders there to attend a planned campaign rally.

Leaders of the state’s major markets had reacted angrily to the state government’s order that they close due to the APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign, which was set to take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Teslim Balogun Stadium in the Surulere area of the state.

The marketers’ associations leaders also decried the threat issued by some agents of the state government and the MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee to victimize any trader who fails to attend the planned rally.

In a statement released on Friday in Lagos, Jandor called the state government’s alleged action inconsiderate, heartless, savage and criminal.

The act of intimidating or threatening traders to attend a program against their will is illegal and inhuman, he said, adding that they were free citizens of the country whose freedom to conduct business is protected by national law.

Jandor also cautioned the state administration to stop inflicting more hardship on the state’s residents, who are already struggling to survive the dire economic situation that the APC’s poor leadership at the federal and state levels has forced the country into.

Therefore, he encouraged the state government to abandon its evil scheme to prevent the defenseless traders from getting their daily bread in time for tomorrow’s APC gathering.

Jandor also urged the heads of the market associations and traders to keep their position and not allow themselves to be duped into going to the show of shame scheduled for tomorrow by the leaving administration.

