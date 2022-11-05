Connect with us

2023: Lai Mohammed counsels media on reporting Nigeria’s events

Published

20 mins ago

on

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, advised the media to be cautious on their reportage as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in a chat with journalists during the wedding reception of his granddaughter in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He urged the media to check the impact, and possible outcome of reporting exactly what politicians say.

Mohammed also tasked journalists to report issues that would promote peace, and unity among Nigerians as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

READ ALSO: US terror alert designed to send Nigerians into panic – Lai Mohammed

The minister said: “Don’t allow yourself to be used by anybody to further aggravate the challenges in the country.

“Don’t just see your duty as reporting hook line and sinker what politicians tell you, but be circumspect of the import and impact of what you release to the public to read.

“You should also understand that the kind of headlines you cast are what inform and educate Nigerians and non -Nigerians in and outside the country.”

Opinions

