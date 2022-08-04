Politics
2023: Lalong urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment, vows to work for Tinubu’s victory
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Thursday urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiment in the interest of the country.
Lalong, who has been appointed the Director-General of APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, made the call while addressing a cheering crowd at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, the state capital.
He asked Nigerians to shun talks on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, insisting Nigerians challenges are beyond religion.
The ruling party has come under scathing criticism from the Christian community in Nigeria since its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on July 10.
Lalong, however, promised to work for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.
He said: “Campaigning for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential election will not be a new thing for us in Plateau State. It is not a difficult task at all. It was the same difficulty we faced in 2015 when some people said we will not win the election because we are in a Muslim party but we won that election.
READ ALSO: APC appoints Gov Lalong as DG of 2023 presidential campaign council
“All I want is for us to cement our relationship, Nigeria is one nation. The challenges that we have are not from the Muslims or the Christians, we have common challenges and our duty is to unite the people for development.
“I am confident that APC will win not only my Senatorial election but the presidential, governorship and all other elections in Plateau. It is my duty to work to deliver all APC candidates in the 2023 election.
“I have capable hands on ground whom we will work together to deliver APC in the next election.”
