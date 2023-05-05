2023 lessons important for future elections in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of this year’s general elections in Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, spoke at the Commonwealth Leaders Summit on Friday in London.

The summit was part of the major events leading to the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III, as King of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Commonwealth.

He said the lessons learnt from the elections would make subsequent polls even better.

Buhari said: ”These elections saw a remarkable turnout of voters and proof that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing.

“Despite some pockets of violence, we have demonstrated that a government can be elected peacefully and fairly.

“Lessons have been learnt and moving forward, we hope to perform even better.

READ ALSO: 2023 elections prove Nigeria’s democracy is maturing —Buhari

“Based on this, I am delighted to note that we have taken another step towards deepening our democracy with peaceful, transparent, and credible outcomes.

“Though we are aware that challenges still exist, we are committed to working towards a greater participation of all Nigerians in the democratic process, including those in the Diaspora.”

The president, who thanked the Commonwealth for sending a team to witness the conduct of the elections, said the elections were generally free and fair.

He added that the mood of the nation after the announcement of the winners showed that democracy in Nigeria is maturing and can only get better.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now