Politics
2023: Like PDP, APC zones governorship ticket to Niger South
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has zoned the party’s 2023 governorship ticket to the southern part of the state.
The Special Adviser on Politics and Strategy to the Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Kolo, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Minna.
Kolo said that the deputy governorship ticket was zoned to Niger East.
He dismissed claims that Governor Sani Bello had anointed a candidate to succeed him in 2023.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had also zoned its governorship ticket to Niger South.
The governor’s aide said: “On the zoning arrangement, the APC caucus on July 3, unanimously agreed to allow Zone A (Niger South), to produce the next gubernatorial candidate of our party.”
Kolo also revealed that all positions in the APC executive council in the state would be reshuffled during the state’s party congress in a bid to achieve the objective of the zoning arrangement.
He added: “All the party positions currently held by Niger East will go to Niger North and those occupied by Niger North will be reversed to Niger-South.”
Kolo said the state government had mapped out strategies for smooth and robust transition programme in two years’ time.
“This will afford all the members of the party a level playing field as the countdown to 2023 begins.
“This administration wants to ensure that everybody is given a level playing field without victimising any party faithful.
“We want to give power back to the people, let them decide who they want to preside over their affairs. This is what we have decided to do as true democrats,” he concluded.
