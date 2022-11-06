2023: LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lacks national spread to win —Melaye

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Dino Melaye, has stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, does not have what it takes to win the 2023 presidential election

Melaye, who stated this while speaking to journalists, on Saturday, in Abuja, noted that a vote for Obi at the poll was a vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he (Obi), lacks the needed structure to win.

The former Senator stated that Obi does not have the national spread to win as he is only a regional champion.

He boasted that Nigerians will never vote for the APC, and that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win next year’s election.

He said: “Nigerians must know that any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for APC. Because Peter Obi cannot make it. So, anybody that is voting for Labour Party is actually voting for Tinubu. Anybody that is campaigning for Peter Obi is actually praying and working for Tinubu to become the President.

“If you are voting for Peter, you are depleting the votes of PDP because Peter cannot make it. Labour Party only fielded 30 out of 109 candidates for the Senate, so who is going to protect the votes of labor party, when even fielding candidates for 109 senatorial districts, they could not.

“Buhari himself, ran on regional grounds three times and lost woefully because he was a regional champion, both in ANPP, in APP, and in CPC, he couldn’t win until he eventually ran on a national platform. When people like Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki, myself, formed a National Party, was when Buhari could now become the president. So historically, Peter ought to know that no regional champion can be president in Nigeria.

“With Peter or no Peter, Atiku is going to win the next election. Because we have looked at it, we have looked at the spread, we have looked at the acceptability, we have looked at the programs. We know that APC cannot make it. Nigerians will not vote APC with the outrageous situation we are in in this country.”

Melaye asserted that Atiku made Obi, and his support is gradually dying down: “By January, it will go down more, because people will realize that it is going to be a wasted vote, people will realize that he (Peter Obi) cannot become president, people will realize that voting for Peter is voting for Tinubu, so that is why I’m having a clarion call on Peter Obi, gentleman, progressive minded, sound, to in the interest of this country for his tomorrow, he should give his today and come back home to support his elder brother and mentor. “

