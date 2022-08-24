2023: LP’s Alex Otti picks 38-year-old engineer, Emetu, as running mate

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, has unveiled Ikechukwu Emetu as his running mate for the election.

Otti made the revelation in Umuahia, the capital, where he also inaugurated his campaign council.

Otti noted that Emetu’s selection was on the back of his antecedents as a philanthropist.

The LP flagbearer recalled that he promised Abia youths a sense of belonging in the political space, adding that Emetu fits the bill.

“So in all, he fits squarely into the characteristic and quality of the kind of deputy that I yearned for”, he said.

Otti expressed confidence that his team would ensure a robust and result-oriented campaign that would ensure victory in 2023.

Speaking on his nomination, Emetu assured the candidate of his massive support.

He noted: “This opportunity is not only for me but for millions of Abia youths. You have made us to believe that the future truly belongs to the youth.”

