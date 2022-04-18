2023: Magnus Abe joins Rivers governorship race, appeals for fair APC primaries

Magnus Abe, a Rivers State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has indicated that he will run for the seat of governor in 2023.

Abe, a senator who represented Rivers South-East in the National Assembly and the APC’s Rivers State factional leader, made the announcement yesterday at the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard for Wards 4, 5 and 6 in the state’s Gokana Council.

Abe’s announcement comes just a week after ten APC gubernatorial contenders loyal to Transportation Minister Chibuike Amaechi inked a pledge to back whoever emerges as the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 general election.

It implies he will run with the other ten APC governorship candidates for the party’s governorship ticket.

Abe stated that he would back anyone who emerges as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in the state after a free, fair, and equitable election, warning that anything less would be rejected.

Read also: Magnus Abe accuses APC leadership of causing friction, crisis within party

“I have not said and I will not say that Abe must be the candidate of APC in Rivers State. I have always said that if we have a fair, free, transparent, inclusive and equitable contest and somebody emerges from that process, as a democrat I will support whoever emerges in that contest and the person will win.

“But if you go and cook up a process to exclude me, it will not work. They cannot decide for Rivers people, Rivers people will decide for themselves. We don’t need a riverine or upland candidate that is known to Amaechi. What we need is a Rivers candidate that is known by Rivers people with the capacity and integrity to deliver.

“That is why I Senator Magnus Ngei Abe will contest for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in Rivers State. Let me advise the party, we have been through this road many times. We should not make the same mistake again. There should be an end to political rascality in Rivers State, we should not disregard the people and expect a good result,” he noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now