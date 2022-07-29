2023: Magnus Abe joins SDP to pursue governorship ambition

A former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Abe, a governorship aspirant in Rivers State, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) about two weeks ago.

The politician, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, at the time, said he quit the APC because his followers’ interests were not protected by the party.

He said the process that produced the delegates for the governorship primary in Rivers State was not credible.

Magnus Abe missing as INEC releases list of Rivers governorship candidates

The former lawmaker confirmed his switch to the SDP on his Facebook page on Friday.

Abe said: “Yes I am and I have been a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years.

“We will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people. SDP progress!. We move.”

