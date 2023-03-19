Politics
2023: Makinde on the way to be named Oyo Gov-elect after sweeping victory
Oyo State’s Governor Seyi Makinde has won in 31 of the 33 local government areas, in the state where governorship elections were held on Saturday.
The candidates were Adebayo Adelabu of Accord, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Makinde, who is running for re-election on the PDP platform.
Read also:Oyo SDP governorship candidate steps down for Makinde
Also, according to the election results, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) only prevailed in two local government districts.
This development suggests that INEC would name Makinde the election’s victor at the appropriate time.
Makinde will become the second governor in the state to hold office for two terms if he is certified the victor.
