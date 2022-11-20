2023: Makinde says G5 Govs reviewing situation in PDP

Amid the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the G5 Governors, including himself, Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are currently reviewing the situation in the party.

Makinde spoke to newsmen before a strategic meeting convened by all the aggrieved governors and other members of the opposition party in Lagos.

The meeting was apparently meant to address the situation of things as regards the crisis rocking the party since its primary elections in May.

The five governors and their loyalists in the party had refused to participate in the presidential campaign activities of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to protest the continued retention of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Makinde noted that the G5 governors had become Integrity Group based on their consistent call for Ayu’s resignation on the principles of fairness and equity.

He said: “We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. You’ve been of the G5 that is the five PDP governor’s. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.

“We are this morning in the South-West to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections.

“At the end of our deliberations, you will be fully briefed on where we stand on those burning issues. On behalf of our leaders and elders in the South west, I want to welcome members of the Integrity Group and wish us well.”

