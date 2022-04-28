2023: Malami to join Kebbi governorship race

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, will vie for the Kebbi State governorship seat in the 2023 governorship election.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said: “Since you want me to contest the governorship position of the state, I hereby accept your demand since you want me to do so.

“People from the state have been pressuring me to contest the governorship position in 2023.

“Going by my proper upbringing as the son of an Islamic teacher, I will not show interest to contest for any position or judge myself to qualify for any position except the people of the state want me to.

“I have contributed a lot to the country and also to the state in areas of employment generation, fight against poverty, agricultural revolution and women empowerment.

“We pray for Allah’s guidance and assistance and may the answer to your demands be the continuous development of the state.”

This declaration put to rest speculations on Malami’s political ambitions and paved the way for his resignation as the AGF in line with the Electoral Act.

