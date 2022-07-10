2023: Masari withdraws as Tinubu’s running mate to pave way for Shettima

The Katsina State-based politician, Ibrahim Masari, has stepped down as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice- presidential candidate.

Masari’s name was sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in a placeholder capacity on June 17.

He announced his decision to step down from the role in a letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday.

Two members of the APC had last week approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to restrain the party from replacing Masari as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Tinubu had since picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in next year’s election.

The ex-Lagos State governor, who confirmed the development to journalists in Daura, Katsina, said Shettima was picked because of his competence, capability, reliability, and ability.

The letter read: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primary ahead of the 2023 general election.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realised that my decision will enable Asiwaju to have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the vice-presidential candidate to Asiwaju Bola TInubu in the coming elections.”

