Politics
2023: MASSOB slams PDP for abandoning South-East
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Friday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as insensitive for neglecting the South-East in the choice of its 2023 presidential candidate.
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar picked the PDP presidential ticket after defeating 12 other aspirants in the primary election held last weekend in Abuja.
In a statement issued by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, in Enugu, MASSOB urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to tow the same path as PDP.
The group said the party’s failure to zone the presidential ticket to the South-East as a huge betrayal, warning that it would not be tolerated in Igboland.
The statement read: “The people of the South-East and entire Igboland have been the political backbone of the Peoples Democratic Party from inception of her existence. It is a pity that our so-called Igbo political leaders and their Hausa paymasters from the PDP have betrayed Ndigbo again. We shall prove to them that the days of the PDP’s existence in the South-East are numbered.
READ ALSO: MASSOB demands Kanu’s release, Igbo president in 2023
“MASSOB, under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu, declared PDP dead in Igboland. Ndigbo will never vote or support the PDP again. Our block votes and support will go to political parties that respect, uphold and protect the political, economical, academical, religious, cultural and social interests of Ndigbo in Nigeria.
“Ndigbo shall no longer tolerate political neglect and mesmerisation; enough is enough.
“2023 would have been an opportunity to redeem and save this geographical expression called Nigeria from dismemberment by zoning the presidential tickets to the South-East region but denying the people of the region the same zoning privilege and rights that other regions have enjoyed will bring irreparable doom to Nigeria.”
