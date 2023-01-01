News
2023: Melaye challenges Wike to honour promise on Atiku
The Spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, on Sunday, challenged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to honour the promise he made during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary on May 28 last year.
Wike had during the election vowed to support any candidate that emerged from the exercise.
The governor, who came second in the exercise, had since joined four other governors — Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) — to demand the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyiorcha Ayu.
The quintet had also boycotted the party’s presidential campaign activities in the bid to press home their demand.
READ ALSO: SERAP sues Wike, Okowa, other Niger Delta governors
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the former federal lawmaker urged Wike to maintain his integrity.
He wrote: “Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, promised to support anyone who wins PDP presidential primary. This integrity statement is now facing an integrity test. Mr. Governor, please honor your vow that was made before God and man because we shall all account for all vows made.”
