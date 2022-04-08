2023: Melaye slams parties over insistence on ‘archaic’ zoning policy

A former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, on Friday berated political parties in Nigeria over insistence on zoning , saying the practice was old-fashioned and devoid of excellence.

Melaye, who featured in a Channels TV’s Politics Today, said zoning was a childish philosophy in the United States and other advanced democracies.

The demand for zoning of public offices, particularly the presidency, has increased in recent times with many parties making preparations for the conduct of their primaries and conventions ahead of next year’s national elections.

The ex-lawmaker said: “After 60 years of independence, it will be myopic, porous, parochial, archaic, and analogue thinking to still be talking about zoning.



“We must graduate from a mediocre society to a meritorious society where the best foot is being put forward.

He recalled his move to stop the usage of state of origin in Nigeria during his time in the Senate, saying terms such as quota system and state of origin are utterly useless.

The ex-lawmaker also challenged Nigerians to look for the best candidates in 2023.

“Instead of having the quota system and saying some states are at disadvantage, we should open the space to merit as practiced in other civilised climes across the globe,” Melaye added.

