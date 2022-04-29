2023: Minister of mines, Ogah, takes third shot at Abia governorship seat

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah, on Friday, declared his intention to vie for the Abia State governorship seat in 2023.

He stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital.

This is the minister’s third attempt at governing the state.

He was pipped by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in 2015.

Ogah, who was the APC candidate in the 2019 election in Abia, was also defeated by the governor in what many described as a one-sided contest.

The minister said his latest decision to join the governorship race was to enable him to change “the ugly narrative about the state when elected.”

He said: “I know that I have the capacity to transform our dear state.

“I will provide visionary and purposeful leadership that would take the state to higher levels.

“I shall engage captains of the industry within and outside the country to bring rapid development to the state.

“I will make Abia work again through a robust synergy with the private sector.

“Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources and if we properly harness them, there will be less emphasis on oil and gas.”

