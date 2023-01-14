2023: Moghalu demands efficient distribution of PVCs

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, on Saturday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure swift and efficient distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to eligible voters ahead of next month’s elections.

INEC on Thursday extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs across the country by one week.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement the extension of the deadline was to enable Nigerians to have more time to get their PVCs ahead of the elections.

He added the commission was investigating allegations of extortion by officials and some unscrupulous voters’ trying to circumvent the process at some of the collection centres in the country.

Moghalu, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, urged INEC not to stop Nigerians from participating in the process.

He wrote: “If @inecnigeria cannot ensure that every potential voter who has registered actually receives his or her #PVC, it cannot claim that it is prepared for a free & fair election. PVC registration AND collection is the acid test.

“Nigerians are fired up for the 2023 elections. Their desire to perform their civic responsibility should not be frustrated by inefficiency or other factors of weak institutional service delivery. I want to give @inecnigeria the benefit of doubt. But, las las, talk na do.”

