2023: Moghalu fails to win ADC presidential ticket, loses to Kachikwu

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu has lost in his bid to obtain the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to enable him run in the 2023 elections.

Moghalu lost the ticket to Dumebi Kachikwu who emerged victorious after beating Moghalu and others at the party’s primary held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

General Ekundayo Opaleye, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, who declared the results on Wednesday, said that Dumebi received 978 votes to defeat Prof Kingsley Moghalu who received 589 votes.

Princess Chichi Ojei received 72 votes, while Chukwuka Monye received 339 votes.

Ebiti Ndok Jegede received five votes, while Angela Johnson received one vote, according to the results.

Dumebi is the younger brother of a former minister of petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

In his acceptance address, Kachikwu said he’ll offer meaningful leadership to help the country overcome its current issues, as well as extending a hand of friendship to the other candidates.

Twelve candidates competed for the coveted position, five of them were women and seven of whom were men. Two of them did not participate in the exercise, and one of them, Mani Ibrahim, withdrew from the race.

Prior to the exercise, the former CBN deputy governor promised to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

In October 2021, Moghalu joined the ADC, and in the 2019 elections, he was the YPP’s presidential candidate.

