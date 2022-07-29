2023: Moghalu unsure of peaceful elections amid insecurity, worsening economy

Kingsley Moghalu, who was a member of African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Friday decried the existential crises of insecurity and economic meltdown ravaging the country.

Happenings of late manifest in ceaseless audacious attacks on villages and people by bandits had unarguably thrown the country into mourning.

This reality had also resulted in the closure of some schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and few other states.

Amid growing insecurity, the country’s economy is heading nowhere given the recently gloomy fiscal performance report published by the Federal Governement.

Based on this, some members of the National Assembly at their last plenary moved for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari given his continued incapacity to address the menace.

Reacting to this via his verified Twitter handle, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria expressed doubt about the feasibility of 2023 elections.

He added that the atmosphere at the moment didn’t qualify for an orderly democratic transition next year, charging Nigerians to stop being pretentious.

“It always looks like the sky will fall down every election cycle in Nigeria. But with the scale of insecurity (terrorists clearly moving in on the federal capital!) and government seemingly unable (some critics say unwilling) to stop them, the economy imploding, 2023 has a unique feel to it”, Moghalu wrote.

“Quo Vadis Nigeria? If this potential combination of security and economic meltdown continues, we face existential danger and democratic transition in 2023. May it not happen. A time may come when there will be hand to hand combat between the terrorists and citizens defending themselves.

“Heaven forbid! I’m worried and frustrated that Nigeria has come to this. Meanwhile, we pretend life is normal”, he added.

