2023: MURIC slams Pa Adebanjo for endorsing Obi, as Afenifere battles in-fighting

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has slammed Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Afenifere, a Yoruba sociopolitical group, for supporting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, who further praised Pa Reuben Fasoranti, former leader of Afenifere, for endorsing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Akintola further claimed that Pa Fasoranti’s support for Tinubu had the potential to bring the Yoruba people together because both Christians and Muslims will now unite behind the former governor of Lagos State.

“MURIC commends Pa Reuben Fasoranti for his sportsmanship and broadmindedness. Pa Fasoranti’s name will be engraved in letters of gold for ignoring the illogical, irrational and inexplicable choice of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who declared support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“A major significance of Pa Fasoranti’s endorsement of Tinubu is that it is capable of uniting the Yoruba people as Muslims and Christians will now rally behind Tinubu in a united front. The likely fallout of this development is a future payback by Yoruba Muslims who have shown the willingness to support a Christian candidate in future if their Christian counterparts vote for Tinubu, a Yoruba Muslim, in the 2023 presidential election,” MURIC’s statement read in part.

Pa Fasoranti, the former president of Afenifere, recently gave Tinubu his blessing at his country home in Akure.

This came as a sequel to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, receiving the support of Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, and the group’s Yoruba leadership.

